'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Scary Hawaii Experience

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promo image for MTV's "Teen Mom 2" featuring Kailyn Lowry.

While on a trip to Hawaii with some friends, "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry had a scary experience that she immediately shared with her social media followers.

As can be seen in her social media posts in the past couple of days, Lowry is currently in Hawaii with some friends including her "Teen Mom 2" co-star Leah Messer. The reality stars were evidently having a fun time on the island. However, the trip was not as seamless as it seemed to be.

In several Twitter posts, both Lowry and Messer shared how they almost got into a freak accident while enjoying the waters of Hawaii.

Messer first tweeted: "I legit thought I was losing my life with @KailLowry in the ocean earlier." Lowry then retweeted the said post and added the caption: "Legit, I said in my head 'well, this is it for me.'"

The two went on to detail their experience through their Instagram Live feeds and Snapchat posts. Lowry shared a video playback of what happened through Snapchat that she also captioned: "I almost lost my life today."

According to reports, the two went to do some boogie boarding in the ocean when something went wrong. Messer recalled she even went under the water for a good minute before being able to go back up again for some air.

Luckily, the two did not sustain any injuries from what happened and their social media pages prove they went on to have more fun in Hawaii.

On the other hand, Lowry also had to deal with some body shamers while on her Hawaii vacation. After posting photos of her and Messer, Lowry received some inappropriate comments about her body, which obviously did not sit well with the reality star.

Lowry, however, did not let these comments slide without a clapback from her. On Twitter, she called out those who had made unnecessary comments about her body by saying: "Y'all are so quick to scream my flaws. Like b**** I see it myself so keep your mf comments to yourself."