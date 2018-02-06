'Teen Mom 2' Stars Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry Bury the Hatchet for Their Son Lincoln

YouTube/ MTV Screenshot of Javi Marroquin from a sneak peek video for "Teen Mom 2"

Television star Javi Marroquin of MTV's reality series "Teen Mom 2" apologized to his ex-wife and co-star Kailyn Lowry over Miami drama. The couple buried the hatchet for the sake of their 4-year-old son Lincoln.

Things between Marroquin and Lowry have been a little rough when the former visited his ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus in Miami after getting plastic surgeries. Marroquin took it to Twitter to admit his mistake and make amends with Lowry.

"At the end of the day a good relationship with my sons mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize and I've apologized to kail for my actions," he tweeted.

Lowry acknowledged and accepted Marroquin's apology by retweeting his post. Marroquin was praised by some of his followers for taking initiative to right his wrong including television star Lindsie Chrisley by saying "Kindness never hurt anyone." Another person commented, "It takes a big person to admit when they are wrong and/or to apologize."

During an interview with Radar Online, Marroquin expressed his regret for the decision he made and for hurting Lowry in the process. "I should've never went. I should've went to LA like I was supposed to. We broke up for a reason and yesterday reassured me that," he said.

Marroquin also told Radar Radar that he called it quits with DeJesus because he did not agree with her to have surgeries.

Things are a little different for DeJesus compared to Marroquin and Lowry. DeJesus was under fire recently from netizens after bad-mouthing Lowry on Instagram. Some people then shared their take on DeJesus' live video on IG saying she was out of line for going after Lowry.

Lowry even shared a screenshot, showing two comments bashing DeJesus for her behavior on her Twitter account.

"Teen Mom 2" wrapped up its eighth season last December. There are still no updates from MTV if the show will be renewed for season 9.