Shortly after devastation hit Florida when 17 people were shot and killed in a school in Florida, "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans and husband David Earson were faced with intense backlash for an insensitive photo. The picture featured Evans holding a rifle that is supposedly the same weapon that the gunman in Florida used to kill the 17 victims.

"I feel that after years and years of horrible mass gun violence at schools, and those who were the gun shooters who killed many innocent lives, wanting the attention from a gun with an act of violence — I think it's really horrible Jenelle and her husband show the same traits as a mentally unstable killer, by wanting attention from a gun," said Evans' "Teen Mom" co-star Farrah Abraham, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

Following the backlash, further reports have revealed that a Change.org petition was started to reach out to "Teen Mom" executive producer Morgan J. Freeman to ask them to fire Evans from the show due to the controversial photo. In response to the intense and consecutive criticisms that they received after they posted it, Evans has deleted the photo and Eason has turned off the comments. However, he took to another social media account to respond to the criticism. Eason says that they did not see the news in time, which means that they posted the photo with bad timing.

Eason also took to his social media account to say that if they were people that the fans need to be worried about, they would know. Of course, this caused further controversy despite Eason's contention that everyone should take the necessary steps to protect their family. Executive producer Freeman has yet to release a comment on the matter. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.