'Teen Mom OG' Amber Portwood Accuses Ex Matt Baier Of Taking Money From Her

Facebook/teenmom 'Teen Mom OG' star Amber Portwood

One week after Matt Baier tied the knot with his girlfriend Jennifer Conlon in Las Vegas, MTV aired how his former fiancée and "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood ended their engagement, and it involved some missing cash.

In Monday night's episode, Portwood kicked Baier out of her house after he admitted that he is still using drugs. But aside from his substance abuse problem, the 27-year-old reality star confided with her family that her ex-boyfriend had been stealing money from her for the duration of their relationship.

"Within the last three years we've been together, tallying everything up, it's been $120,000 that I have no clue where it went. We're not engaged and I feel like he's a pathological liar," Portwood stated in the episode that was reported by People. "And I just realized he's sending his daughter money that's not even his money!"

She also claimed that she gave a lot of chances for their relationship in the past, but she already reached her boiling point.

The estranged couple decided to end their relationship in June, and the reality star is currently pregnant with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon's child. This will be her second baby since she already has an eight-year-old daughter named Leah. Portwood met her new man on the set of "Marriage Boot Camp" where she and Baier participated.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham gave her opinion about Portwood's broken relationship with Baier in an interview with InTouch Weekly after the news about his wedding broke out.

Abraham, who is known for having a lukewarm relationship with Portwood despite being on the same show since 2009, congratulated Baier for having a new wife. She claimed that he deserves to be married to Conlon, since he was never really serious about his relationship with Portwood during the entire time that they were together. According to Abraham, the 46-year-old never really liked his ex-fiancée during the course of their relationship.

Portwood and Baier have yet to react to Abraham's revelation.