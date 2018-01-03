'Teen Mom: OG' Amber Portwood Reveals New Man Saved Her From Depression

Facebook/teen mom Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood finally made her relationship with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon TV official.

In the latest episode of "Teen Mom OG," the 27-year-old reality star introduced her new man on the show. He immediately revealed how he became attracted to her in the first place.

"The first day of filming [Marriage Boot Camp], I was in the interview room with her and that's when I think I learned the most," Glennon said in front of the camera as reported by E! News. "From that point on, I'd try and place myself in the house where you were to hear more because I wanted to know even more."

Portwood, on the other hand, admitted that she became even more excited to get to know more about Glennon after learning that he has no kids yet. She also claimed that he became her distraction when she felt down because of her problems with ex-boyfriend Matt Baier. "I was in, like, a bad depression mode there for awhile until he came. I needed a big distraction though," she said.

But while Portwood and Glennon's romance appeared to be going steady, especially since she is currently pregnant with their first child together, Baier seemed to be quite the opposite. According to Portwood, her ex-threatened her that he will commit suicide if she will not take him back.

"He keeps begging me every day. He's going to kill himself. He'll send me pictures of pills. I'm not going back to him," she reportedly told her baby daddy Gary Shirley when they had a heart-to-heart talk after he cornered her for being an absentee mom for their daughter Leah. According to the reality star, she was in a dark place after her breakup with Bauer, which is why she does not want Leah to see her in that state.

Portwood also promised Shirley in the episode that she will settle the child support that she still owes him, and be more present in Leah's life especially since she will have another baby.