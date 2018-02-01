'Teen Mom: OG' Catelynn Lowell Coping From Miscarriage After Pregnancy Announcement

Facebook/Teenmom Catelynn Lowell from 'Teen Mom OG'

After Catelynn Lowell broke the news about her third pregnancy to her husband Tyler Baltierra in the latest episode of "Teen Mom: OG," new reports claimed that the couple is having a hard time coping with a major heartbreak after they lost the baby after the scene has been shot.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Lowell was deeply hurt with the turn of events, and she was not prepared to talk about it in public at the moment.

"It's such a delicate subject there's a lot of mystery around what exactly happened and the crew has been told not to ask her about it and not to mention it to anyone so there is a lot of unknowns," the source stated. "Obviously Catelynn is having a very hard time coping right now so the priority is just getting her stable again."

However, the "Teen Mom: OG" insider also claimed that Lowell is known for being a fighter, and she can surpass the current hardships that she and her family are experiencing right now.

Fans of the long-running reality series knew that Lowell is currently having treatment for mental health issues, after she announced in November 2017 that she needs help in battling suicidal thoughts. She checked out of the treatment facility earlier than expected in December to celebrate the holidays with her husband and three-year-old daughter Nova but returned in January to finish what she started.

Meanwhile, Baltierra denied the reports claiming that he cheated on his wife.

The speculations about Baltierra's infidelity started when a website known as Crazy Days and Nights posted a blind item that seemed to be talking about him. According to the blind item, he was having an affair with another woman for almost a year.

But the reality star released a statement on Twitter, saying that there is no truth to the report.