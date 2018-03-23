Facebook/teenmom Featured in this image are "Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, opened up about their mental health issues after going through a major hurdle in their lives.

The "Teen Mom OG" stars sat down for an interview with "Voices For Change 2.0" podcast early this week to talk about the things that they did to face their mental health battles.

In the interview, Lowell admitted that she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"My official diagnoses because I have a few...it's panic disorder, PTSD — I like to call myself a trauma survivor – and it's depression, but it's co-occurring depression or something like that," the reality star stated. "It will go away and it will come back with the panic disorder. But it kind of surprised me to know that I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was really shocked by it... but it makes a lot of sense too. That's my newest diagnosis," she added.

Fans who watched Lowell's plight since she began in MTV's "16 and Pregnant" knew that she had a very traumatic childhood, especially under the hands of her mother April, who had substance abuse issues.

On the other hand, Baltierra also admitted that he was diagnosed with depression in the past. He also found out that the doctors believed that he has a tendency to have a bipolar disorder as well.

The couple also dealt with a lot of heartaches together. When Lowell first got pregnant with her first daughter with Baltierra in 2009, they decided to place her up for adoption. But even if they felt that giving up their daughter named Carly was the right thing to do at that time, they still constantly think about her.

They also welcomed another daughter named Novalee Reign in 2015. While things looked better for a while, the couple suffered another setback when Lowell got pregnant late last year but eventually suffered a miscarriage. This could have caused her some suicidal thoughts, which prompted her to enter rehab to undergo therapy.

She went out of rehab in December last year but opted to undergo another series of therapies in January to treat some childhood trauma. After finishing her latest treatment, the couple is now focusing to raise their daughter, putting their baby plans on hold.

"Their main focus at the moment is Nova and raising her," a source who claimed to be close to the couple told Radar Online. "I know he wants a boy so bad, but he said it's all up to Cate. When she's ready, he's ready, but he's not even bringing it up or mentioning it. A baby is in their future, they just don't know how soon," the insider added.