Teen Mom OG Catelynn Lowell To Return Home From Treatments, Husband Says

Facebook/TeenMom 'Teen Mom: OG' star Catelynn Lowell

After spending time at a treatment facility in Arizona to seek professional help, "Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell will finally come home.

Lowell's homecoming was revealed by her husband Tyler Baltierra on Instagram, where he posted a video of their two-year-old daughter Novalee Reign playing with a stuffed animal.

"Cate gets out of treatment this Friday & we can't wait!" Baltierra said in the post's caption. "We have been in Arizona for the past two weeks visiting her every Sunday. I have taken a break from everything & chose to really take this time for me & Nova... without her mom around, she needs me & my devoted attention."

He also said that he and Nova had been visiting the 25-year-old reality star in Arizona during the last two weeks, and he allotted some time to care for their two-year-old daughter while Lowell is away.

Lowell tweeted in November that she will check herself in a treatment facility because she has constant suicidal thoughts. She also issued an exclusive statement through US Weekly to further explain why she needs to take some treatments, saying that she already thought of a lot of ways to end her life. This includes strangling herself with a belt and bumping her car into an electric pole.

Despite thinking of ways to end her life, Lowell managed to stop herself from committing suicide because of her husband and daughter. She also inspires others who are thinking of the same thing by saying that they are not alone, and there is a purpose for each life. "This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason," she also said.

Lowell's battle with mental health issues was discussed in her interview with People back in April, saying that she was doing well during that time. She also credited her well-being to her husband and daughter.