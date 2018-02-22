'Teen Mom: OG' Catelynn Lowell Update: Will She Finally Talk About Her Miscarriage?

Facebook/TeenMom 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell finally opened up about her unfortunate miscarriage.

According to US Weekly, the sneak peek for the upcoming episode of "Teen Mom: OG" on Monday, Feb. 26, the 25-year-old reality star and her husband Tyler Baltierra were seen breaking down because of their latest heartbreak.

"I really wanted that baby," Baltierra said in the trailer that was aired by MTV after Monday night's episode which is still unavailable online. In another scene, Lowell can be seen crying hysterically inside her car.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in a previous episode of MTV's long-running reality show. They had their three-year-old daughter Novalee wear a shirt that said: "I'm going to be a big sister!" to make their big announcement.

But their heartbreaking loss was first revealed by The Ashley Reality Roundup.

According to the blog site, a source told them that the couple was really sad because of the miscarriage. "Catelynn got pregnant and surprised Tyler and Nova and then had a miscarriage not long after," the source stated. "That happened right before she went to treatment [in November] when she tweeted about thinking about killing herself."

The source also mentioned that the people behind "Teen Mom: OG" had an idea about the couple's predicament. "The crew and production staff heard she was about six weeks pregnant when it happened," the source also said, "but no one is 100 percent sure."

Lowell also reportedly had to do her voiceovers for the current season of "Teen Mom: OG" after her miscarriage. This forced her to talk about their journeys while trying to get pregnant and how they felt after they found out about the pregnancy even after she suffered from a miscarriage.

"[The miscarriage] is definitely going to be a big topic on the show. That's why last week they made sure her voiceover was something like, 'I'm not telling Tyler I took my birth control out,'" the source also stated.

"Teen Mom: OG" airs on MTV every Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.