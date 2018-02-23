'Teen Mom OG' Farrah Abraham Files Lawsuit Against MTV For Firing Her

Facebook/TeenMom Former 'Teen Mom OG' star Farrah Abraham

Adult entertainment star Farrah Abraham is planning to run after Viacom and the rest of the production people of "Teen Mom OG" for firing her from the reality series.

The Blast revealed that the 26-year-old reality star filed a case against the owners of MTV where "Teen Mom OG" airs. She wants the network to pay her $5 million for "wrongfully terminating her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes."

Based on the documents obtained by the publication, Abraham was approached by the "Teen Mom" franchise executive producer Morgan J. Freeman in her home in Texas where he reportedly "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed" her for her "recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry."

Abraham's court documents also mentioned that the executive producer also made threats about ending her career in the network. He also reportedly mentioned that he will block her future deals with MTV and blatantly defamed her.

She also reportedly claimed that the producers of the show harassed her because they have a stereotype about how women should act and look.

Abraham also stated that aside from financial damaged caused by her sudden firing from the show, she also suffered from emotional pain and mental anguish.

The mother of one was reportedly fired from "Teen Mom OG" in November after she decided to return to the porn industry. She had released several sex tapes with fellow adult entertainer James Deen under Vivid Entertainment from 2013 to 2014.

Meanwhile, a Viacom spokesperson reportedly released a statement through People regarding Abraham's complaints. "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best," the spokesperson stated. "Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."

On the other hand, reps from Freeman remains silent about Abraham's claims and a lawsuit at the moment.