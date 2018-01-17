'Teen Mom OG' Farrah Abraham Slams Co-Star Amber Portwood For Faking Surprise Pregnancy

facebook/teenmom Farrah Abraham continues her tirade againts 'Teen Mom: OG' co-star Amber Portwood in her latest Twitter post.

It seems like the ongoing feud between Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood reached another level.

Abraham reportedly expressed her reaction regarding Portwood's unexpected pregnancy that was shown during Monday's episode of "Teen Mom OG" on her Twitter account. According to the 26-year-old reality star, Portwood actually planned her second pregnancy to earn more money from the show. She also slammed her for owing child support for her first child.

"AMBER just f*****g admit you planned your pregnancy lmao this is so pathetic F**K TEEN MOM ! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support! Over this off to Italy," Abraham posted. She also included a photo of herself and another one with her eight-year-old daughter Sophia taken in Italy.

Portwood seemed to have chosen the high road and ignored Abraham's tirade against her. But the 27-year-old announced on her own Twitter account that she chooses to stay away from social media for a while for the sake of her unborn child. "Taking a long needed break from social media and focusing more time on positive energy and low stress for me and my baby. Sending all my love," the soon-to-be mother of two tweeted.

The expectant mother's latest tweet was not as feisty as the ones that she posted while MTV was airing the recent episode of "Teen Mom OG." During that time, she lamented about the way the network and the show seemed to mock her pregnancy and her relationship with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon because the episode centered on her battle with depression and how it affected her parenting duties to her nine-year-old daughter Leah.

She also slammed her ex and Leah's father Gary Shirley and his new wife Kristina Anderson for talking against her. Portwood also defended Glennon from all who were judging their relationship.

It remains uncertain if Portwood will still issue a statement against Abraham despite her announcement that she will stay out of social media for a while.