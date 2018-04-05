'Teen Mom OG' Maci Bookout Accuses Ex Ryan Edwards of Threatening to Hurt Her

Facebook/teenmom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Maci Bookout

The reasons why Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney filed for a protection order against her ex Ryan Edwards were finally revealed.

Reports about the filing of an order of protection against Edwards came out in late March, but the details were kept under wraps. But E! News managed to get a copy of the court documents, stating the threats received by the "Teen Mom OG" star from her baby daddy.

According to the court document, Edwards left several threatening voice messages to tell Bookout that he can just show up at her house and take their 9-year-old son Bentley. She also claimed that Edwards "has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don't answer my phone."

The court documents also mentioned that the reality star was accusing her ex of going to their son's baseball game where he shouted at her and threatened to hurt her while intoxicated with heroin.

"I fear for my son's safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence," Bookout reportedly wrote in the court document. "His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats," he added.

On the other hand, her current husband and father of her other two children McKinney also claimed that Edwards phoned him in March and threatened him that he will just show up at his house and shoot him.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that the couple believes that Edwards is not in his right mind because he is still using drugs.

The source also claimed that Bookout opened up about the situation with her co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, who were both relieved that she finally decided to file for the protection order.

"Cate thinks it's long overdue. Ryan has put Maco through a lot and his family tries to paint this horrible picture of her, but everyone knows how bad it's been with Ryan," the source also said.

Another source agreed that the Edwards' behavior must be under the influence of drugs since he is a nice person whenever he is sober.

The petitions for an order of protection was filed by Bookout and McKinney on March 23, shortly after Edwards was arrested for violating the terms of his probation from a previous heroin possession that he was charged with. A temporary protection order was granted by the Hamilton County Circuit Court.

The case was supposed to be heard on Monday, April 2, but will be continued until May 21.

According to the temporary protection order, Edwards cannot contact Bookout or any of her three children, including 2-year-old Jayde and 1-year-old Maverick whom she shares with McKinney. He was also banned from stalking them, abusing or threatening to abuse them, frightening, hurting, or trying to hurt them.

Meanwhile, Edwards' wife Mackenzie Standifer is currently pregnant with their first child. Another source told US Weekly that Standifer is in denial about his drug addiction issues. "Mackenzie only wants to focus on having his baby and seems to be hoping that this will help him to be inspired to live a clean and sober life," the source also stated.