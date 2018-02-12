'Teen Mom: OG' News: Did MTV Finally Signed Up The Replacement For Farrah Abraham?

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Former 'Teen Mom OG' star Farrah Abraham.

After Farrah Abraham was fired from "Teen Mom: OG," MTV reportedly found the right person who will take her spot in the show.

A source reportedly told RadarOnline that the network is in talks to introduce Ryan Edwards' current wife Mackenzie Standifer as a regular cast member in the next episodes of "Teen Mom: OG."

According to the source, MTV has been filming a lot about the life of Edwards' wife. She was first introduced in the reality show after she and Edwards' baby mama and "Teen Mom: OG" regular Maci Bookout had an explosive feud. She also appeared in the series from time to time due to her husband's heroin addiction. This means that Standifer could add another drama to the long-running reality show.

A source also told The Ashley Reality Roundup that the network is offering to pay her around $3,000 per episode if she will sign up for the fourth spot in the ongoing reality series. "That would obviously be significantly less than the other girls make. It is not a done deal yet, but the consensus is that Mackenzie Edwards will get the spot. Recently, they've been filming her life with Ryan for Maci [Bookout]'s segment almost more than Maci's life. Plus, she was a teenage mother so it kind of makes sense," the source also said.

However, other reports revealed that the network is also considering former "Teen Mom 3" regular Mackenzie McKee to replace Abraham in the show. Reports claimed that a production team was seen working on her hometown in Oklahoma, which could mean that they are already filming her scenes for the reality series. But the network has yet to confirm if the report is valid.

MTV reportedly fired Abraham due to her bad behavior and her decision to return to the adult film industry. But the 26-year-old reality star slammed the network in a lengthy Instagram post, saying that she decided that she already outgrown the series.

The network is expected to release the name of Abraham's replacement soon.