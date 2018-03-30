Facebook/teenmom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom: OG" star Maci Bookout

Ryan Edwards' ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney both filed for an order of protection against him.

Us Weekly obtained information from the Hamilton County Circuit Court's website saying that the "Teen Mom OG" star and her husband filed individual protection orders for themselves and her three children, including 9-year-old Bentley, 2-year-old Jayde, and 22-months-old Maverick against Edwards.

Bentley is her son with Edwards, while Jayde and Maverick are her kids with McKinney. According to the report, a judge is scheduled to hear the cases on Monday, April 2.

Edwards had a falling out with his baby mama after he and his current wife Mackenzie Standifer slammed them in an episode of "Teen Mom OG," where he said that it would be awful if she pushed through with his plans to marry Bookout in the past.

McKinney did not take the insult sitting down, since he posted his reaction on Twitter, saying: "Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his ass wiped, what do you [expect] the dinner convos to be? They should thank Maci for paying their 'nursing school'....but that's none of my business."

The report could not confirm if Bookout and McKinney's move was a result of their latest public shading or Edwards' latest legal trouble. The latter was arrested by the police in his residence in Tennessee on Tuesday, March 27, due to the violation of his probation related to his past heroin possession case.

According to E! News, Edwards posted $5,000 bond on the same day of his arrest. The arrest came a day after he and Standifer announced that they are expecting their first child together.

A separate report from Us Weekly revealed that a source mentioned that Edwards' loved ones are worried that staying at a rehab for 30 days was not long enough to help him treat his substance abuse problems. "There have been major concerns about Ryan's sobriety," the source who claimed to be close to Edwards stated. "At the upcoming reunion, his drug addiction is a major subject. Specifically, Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got," the insider went on to say.

However, his wife Standifer told Radar Online that Edwards is sober during his recent arrest. "Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab. Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine," Standifer stated. She also claimed that her husband recently took a drug test, which he passed.

However, aside from his alleged drug problems, Standifer should also be concerned with her husband's rumored infidelity. Reports claimed that the 30-year-old reality star attempted to meet other women using the Tinder dating app after he learned that his wife is pregnant with their first child.

According to InTouch Weekly, there could be some truth to the rumors since Edwards reportedly sent some photos of his private parts to some girls using the same app in 2017. Standifer has yet to comment about Edwards' rumored cheating attempt.