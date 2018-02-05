'Teen Mom OG' News: Tyler Baltierra Defends His Weight Loss on Social Media

Facebook/catelynnandtylerofficialfanpage Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is pictured with her husband Tyler a month before going into treatment.

It is no secret that stars love to talk about their everyday life online, but sometimes doing so has some unforeseen and unintended consequences, such as when "Teen Mom OG" star Tyler Baltierra talked about his recent weight loss and was attacked by fans of the show accusing him of being insensitive to his wife and co-star, Catelynn Lowell.

A few weeks ago, Baltierra decided to begin a personal campaign to lose weight and start living a healthier lifestyle. While this would normally be something that people would praise, he instead received harsh criticism.

One Twitter user, who has since deleted their message, said that it was "odd" that Baltierra was showing off his weight loss progress, while his wife Lowell is in rehab.

"I think it's odd that by me expressing pride in one of my accomplishments & self care, makes me a bad guy just because my wife is also investing in her self care simultaneously," Baltierra writes in his Tweet. "Am I not allowed to pursue self care while she's gone? Or am I supposed to wallow in my self pity?"

A couple of other users wondered if it was a "good idea" for Baltierra to lose weight while Lowell was having a relapse in her mental condition because it might make her depression and anxiety worse.

"The only one responsible for managing Cates emotions...is Cate," he wrote. "I have goals too that I refuse to put on the back burner."

Finally, another Twitter user stated that Lowell was holding him back from losing weight to which he immediately defended his wife.

"Absolutely not. Correction...NO ONE can hold you back besides YOU! To blame your own iniquities on someone else is unfair. To both you & them," he said.

It is definitely a strange time when people are actively bashing and attacking others for trying to live a healthier lifestyle, though it does seem that some of them meant well. Regardless, the "Teem Mom OG" star managed to handle the situation well and responded to the haters in a clear and calm manner.

The next episode of "Teen Mom OG" is scheduled to air on Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.