'Teen Mom OG' News: Who Attended The Reunion Special Filming?

The reunion special for "Teen Mom OG" season 7 has been filmed in New York City over the weekend, but it was not clear if all the regular cast mates appeared in the upcoming episode.

The long-running reality series was filled with a lot of explosive dramas during the current season. It was during this time when Farrah Abraham had a major falling out with the show's producers because she decided to return to the adult entertainment industry. This led MTV to cut her out of the show, which means that she might not be around during the filming of the reunion episode.

Fans may also wonder if Catelynn Lowell also appeared during the filming for the final episodes for season 7, since she currently went through a painful miscarriage. She also underwent treatments for several mental health issues due to depression and suicidal thoughts. She also had a painful miscarriage with her supposed third child. This might made her decide to skip the reunion special with her husband Tyler Baltierra.

On the other hand, Amber Portwood is currently pregnant with her second child while Maci Bookout is dealing with her relationship with ex-beau Ryan Edwards. This might affect their appearance in the special episode.

While the network remains silent regarding the events during the filming of the reunion special, a source reportedly told Us Weekly that while Abraham was not on the set of the special episode, her mother Debra Daniels was there during the filming.

The source also told the publication that she and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon also skipped the filming because of "vomiting related to her pregnancy." But she still had a contribution by filming her part of the show through satellite.

However, Lowell managed to talk about her struggles this season when she sat down in an interview with reunion host Dr. Drew in the filming of the reunion special. "Catelynn was there and is doing so much better," the source stated. "Treatment benefitted her tremendously."

The Hollywood Gossip, on the other hand, claimed that Bookout was also there to discuss her troubled relationship with Edwards.

The latest episodes of "Teen Mom OG" will be aired by MTV every Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.