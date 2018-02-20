'Teen Mom OG' Reunion News: Catelynn Lowell May Not Appear on Upcoming Special

Facebook/Teenmom Featured is Catelynn Lowell from 'Teen Mom OG.'

One original cast member of "Teen Mom OG" may not be appearing on the upcoming reunion special.

Speaking with Us Weekly, a source revealed that Catelynn Lowell — who is currently in treatment for mental health issues — might not make it to the "Teen Mom OG" reunion taping in New York City next month.

"The reunion will be filming the first weekend in March for two days," said the insider. "The reunions are always extremely emotional and grueling."

Lowell has been scheduled to undergo six weeks of treatment. Her time in rehab ends in late February, and the insider notes it might be too much for the reality star to jump back into the set right away. Facing the cameras and her fellow cast members for the reunion special may be too stressful for Lowell.

"Catelynn's appearance is still very much up in the air and will be determined much closer to the date, even as late as the day before," added the source. "Her treatment team will decide if she should go."

Lowell, 25, is back in rehab for the third time after admitting to having suicidal thoughts last November. She exited the facility and returned to her husband Tyler Baltierra and daughter Nova in late December, only to return for more treatment three weeks later.

The mother of one previously told fans that she came back to rehab to cope with her trauma. She and co-star Amber Portwood have always been open about their issues with mental health. Both MTV stars have admitted to taking medications to regulate their moods. However, Portwood is no longer taking any because she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

MTV has yet to comment on whether Lowell will be part of the "Teen Mom OG" reunion or not.