'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Surprises Husband Tyler Baltierra With Pregnancy Announcement

Facebook/Teenmom "Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell is featured in the promotional screenshot

"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell just gave her husband the biggest pregnancy surprise.

There is probably no present better than the gift of life and that is exactly what Catelynn Lowell gave her husband Tyler Baltierra when she surprised him during the latest episode of "Teen Mom OG." The surprise came when their daughter, Novalee Reign, came out wearing a brand new t-shirt saying "I'm going to be a big sister."

Seemingly bewildered by his daughter's shirt, Tyler began to question as to why they have that shirt to which Catelynn answered, "Because she's going to be a big sister."

It was certainly a big shocker for Tyler who clearly did not anticipate that they would be having a third child. However, it was a good kind of surprise seeing how happy the 26-year-old had been following the wonderful news.

But as happy as he was, the reality star couldn't help but double check whether or not his wife is actually pregnant, asking her how many pregnancy tests she had taken to which the 25-year-old replied that she had taken four tests.

"Oh my gosh! You're a fertile myrtle," Tyler remarked.

The announcement came after it was shown in the previous episode that Catelynn had decided to have her IUD removed in order for them to try and make another baby. And although Tyler looked as surprised as he did, he has actually expressed his desire to have another baby a couple of times in the past.

With a new baby on the way, things are looking good for Catelynn who has been spending time in and out of rehab following her admission to having had suicidal thoughts. Thankfully, her husband supports her all the way and has even expressed how proud he is of her.

"I am SO PROUD of this woman! When you have been fighting your whole life to survive...it doesn't just make you a survivor...it makes you a damn WARRIOR!" he recently said on Twitter. "I love you babe @CatelynnLowell," he added.