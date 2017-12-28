'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards Spends Christmas With Son Bentley

Facebook/teenmom Promotional image for 'Teen Mom OG'

"Teen Mom OG" star Ryan Edwards had spent Christmas together with his son Bentley.

It looks like reality star Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer has made Christmas into a definitive family affair when they spent the entire day with their sons from their previous relationships, which also includes Maci Bookout's son Bentley. Avid viewers of the reality show would know that Edwards has had a bit of a rough time when it comes to seeing Bentley as the latter's mother has denied him any visits lest he passes a few conditions including passing a drug screening.

On Dec. 25, Edwards took to Instagram to share a photo of him during the morning of Christmas posing under a Christmas tree with Mackenzie and Bentley. Not only that, Mackenzie, too, had shared a number of photos of their family alongside her own son from her previous relationship captioned with a wonderful message saying, "For unto us a child is born. Always remember the TRUE meaning of Christmas."

Edwards has been a constant presence in the last few episodes of "Teen Mom OG" where he could be seen fighting with his ex, Maci Bookout, who has been keeping him away from their son after he had finished a 21-day stint in rehabilitation due to his drug use. It should be remembered that Edwards had once almost passed out while driving and has been known for struggling with addiction.

As for Standifer, she married Edwards back in May despite his struggles and even went to have another wedding in November.

It would seem that Bookout and Edwards' feuding may only be about the safety of their son since, during her own wedding to Taylor McKinney in October, both Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie were present during the ceremony.

"Teen Mom OG" airs every Mondays, 9 p.m. EST on MTV.