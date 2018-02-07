'Teen Mom: OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Denies Posting Emotional Video Due To Cheating Allegations

Facebook/catelynnandtylerofficialfanpage Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra clarified the reason why he became emotional in an Instagram video after rumors continue to accuse him of cheating on his wife, "Teen Mom: OG" star Catelynn Lowell.

On Twitter, the 26-year-old reality star called out a gossip website claiming that he cried because of the cheating allegations.

Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about. I was upset because it’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away! https://t.co/XhqmPtDDsa — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 6, 2018

The video that he shared Monday night actually showed him opening up about his mental struggles.

In the post, Baltierra admitted that he was having a bad day. "But, I know I'm not the only one feeling like this. So if you're in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you're not alone and talk to somebody," he also said.

He also admitted that he contemplated about posting the video, but he felt that it could serve a purpose to all his followers who are also having a rough time. He hoped that the video could remind those who are having a tough time that they are not alone.

Fans of the reality series could remember that Baltierra and his wife were having mental health struggles. Lowell admitted late in 2017 that she needs professional help to overcome suicidal thoughts. She entered rehab in November for a six-week treatment program and was allowed to return home on Dec. 30.

However, the 25-year-old reality star informed her social media followers that she will once again enter the rehab for another six-week treatment to treat a trauma. When a fan asked her what kind of trauma she was talking about, Lowell replied that it was for a "childhood trauma."

Aside from their three-year-old daughter Nova, Baltierra and Lowell also share another biological daughter named Carly who they put up for adoption.