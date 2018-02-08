'Teen Mom OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About His Own Mental Health Struggles

Facebook/Teenmom Catelynn Lowell from 'Teen Mom OG'

It seems like Catelynn Lowell isn't the only one struggling with mental health issues.

On Monday evening, "Teen Mom OG" star Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell's husband, took to Instagram to open about his own mental health struggles and in the video that he had posted, the 26-year-old tried to fight back the tears while addressing his followers. According to him, it has become rather difficult for him to explain to their daughter Novalee why her mother isn't there with her whenever she is crying.

"Sometimes, you just don't even really know what to say to your children. I don't ever cry in front of [my daughter] Nova or anything. I don't want her to feel any of that," he explained in the video. "You have good days, and then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day," he added.

"But, I know I'm not the only one feeling like this. So if you're in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you're not alone and talk to somebody," he went on to say.

The television personality also admitted that while he has thought about putting the video down, he thinks it's important to let people know that they're not the only ones dealing with mental stress and that as humans, people are allowed to have bad days.

His wife, Catelynn, just recently went back to rehab for the third time in order to get a different treatment to help her deal with her mental health issues after previously admitting to having suicidal thoughts. Throughout Catelynn's journey towards recovery, Tyler has shown his all-out support and his recent admission provides an insight into how difficult it actually is to have his wife away from home.

Furthermore, Tyler also clarified that his struggles were not brought by the recent cheating allegations he was previously involved in.