"Teen Mom OG" star Tyler Baltierra pens a touching message to wife Catelynn Lowell after visiting her in rehab.

On Feb. 10, Tyler Baltierra had announced via Snapchat that he and his 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, would be visiting Catelynn Lowell in rehab for the treatment facility's Family Day program. In the short clip, the 26-year-old looked a bit a bit glum, but during his first update after their visit, Tyler looked to be in high spirits.

It is no secret that Catelynn Lowell is battling against mental health issues for quite some time now. The 25-year-old reality TV star is currently in rehab for the third time after checking herself back in last January in order to get a different treatment. It should be remembered that Catelynn had returned home to her family in late December, six weeks after she checked herself in after admitting to having experienced suicidal thoughts.

All throughout her journey towards recovery, Tyler has been quite the supportive husband, and he would oftentimes share words of encouragement for his wife just like what he did recently after he visited Catelynn together with their daughter.

"Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words. It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way," Tyler says in a post on Instagram which came with a picture of him together with Catelynn. "I'm so proud of you Babe & I can't wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy...You are strong...You are beautiful...You are loved!" he added.

It has been previously revealed that the couple are expecting their third child together. They had their first baby together, a daughter named Carly, back when Catelynn was 16, which ultimately led them to give the baby up for adoption in order for her to have a better life at the time. Their second daughter, Novalee, was born about three years ago.