'Teen Mom OG' Update: Amber Portwood Expecting Baby Boy? Ex Matt Baier Marries in Vegas

"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood might be having a baby boy. The father of her unborn child, Andrew Glennon, gave hints about the baby's sex on social media.

Facebook/TeenMom "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood is moving from her ex Matt Baier with her pregnancy with Andrew Glennon.

Glennon, who hardly posts anything on his Instagram, chose to publish a photo of the 1994 film "Baby's Day Out" poster on his account this week. It showed a boy sitting on top of a gorilla's shoulders, which fans thought was a gender reveal.

Portwood hasn't commented on the alleged slip-up. She also hasn't posted anything about the sex of her unborn child but for now, the couple's followers believe it will be a boy.

The couple met not too long ago. Glennon worked as a crew member on "Marriage Boot Camp," where Portwood was filming an episode with her then-partner Matt Baier.

Portwood's relationship with Baier ended in the boot camp and months before the premiere of "Teen Mom OG" season 7. At which point, Glennon reached out to her and soon, they announced the unexpected pregnancy.

Following Portwood's big news, however, Baier also shared something to celebrate about. He has apparently been dating a woman he met at a Las Vegas restaurant, Jennifer Conlon. She agreed to marry him in an impromptu wedding this week.

Sources reveal Portwood doesn't care that her ex got married so soon after their split. After all, she doesn't need the stress when she's about to welcome a new baby into her life with Glennon.

In August, Baier expressed hope that he and Portwood would still patch things up since they had three years together.

"We started off as best friends and that's what I miss the most from her—her friendship," Baier said, adding that Portwood was his family. "To not have that is painful. When something happens, my natural instinct still is to call her and tell her everything."