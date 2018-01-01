'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Returns Home After Six Weeks in Treatment Program

Facebook/TeenMom Featured in the image is 'Teen Mom: OG' star Catelynn Lowell

"Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell is finally coming home after spending a couple of weeks in a treatment center.

On Saturday, the television personality took to Snapchat and shared a photo of what seems to be the outside of an airport captioned with, "4:24 a.m. Going home!" If that is not confirmation enough that the 25-year-old Catelynn Lowell is finally coming home, she had also taken to Twitter to officially announce her return, tweeting: "I'm going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support!"

Furthermore, Lowell's husband, Tyler Baltierra, also took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's return posting a collage of throwback photos of themselves back when they were 15 years old.

It should be remembered that Lowell had earlier checked herself into a treatment program after she was plagued with suicidal thoughts back in November. "I'm taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself...On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide... from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole... THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER... thank god I am self aware... I'm seeking treatment and I WILL get better," Lowell shared at the time.

After checking into the treatment program, Baltierra remarked how they didn't hold each other and cried the way they did when Lowell left for treatment. He says that even after spending 12 years together, he still continues to be amazed by the strength that his wife possessed as well as her vulnerability and her willingness to help others. Furthermore, he promised that as long as he lives, Lowell will never be alone. Upon her stay at the treatment center, Lowell missed Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family.

Baltierra and Lowell are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Novalee. They also had another daughter, which they had given up for adoption when they were both 16 years old, as documented in their reality TV series "Teen Mom."