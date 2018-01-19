'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell to Go Back to Treatment Two Weeks After Coming Home

Facebook/Teenmom Featured in the image is 'Teen Mom OG' cast member Catelynn Lowell

"Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is going back into treatment.

It had been just two weeks since it was reported that Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has finally come home after a number of weeks in treatment for her mental health, but now, it seems like her road to recovery is far from over. On Wednesday, the reality star took to Twitter to inform her fans of her decision to get back into treatment while also giving a sweet message to her supportive husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their daughter Novalee.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," Catelynn said in her post. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH," she added.

It should be remembered that back in November, Catelynn Lowell revealed that she will be seeking professional help after having suicidal thoughts. According to the 25-year-old, she had thought of every way to kill herself, and for that, she needs to get help. Her going into treatment ultimately led her to miss celebrating Thanksgiving with her family.

Her 26-year-old husband took to Twitter last month to praise his wife, saying, "My wife is incredibly strong & courageous. She inspires me to just be a better human being all around & I'm honored to share my life with such a selfless soul. I love her so much & can't wait for her to be home!"

This isn't the first time that Catelynn had battled mental health issues because back when she gave birth to Novalee in 2016, the "Teen Mom" star decided to get into treatment after suffering from anxiety and postpartum depression.

Prior to the birth of Novalee, Catelynn and Tyler also had a daughter together named Carly back when they were 16 years old and had ultimately decided it would be best for her to be put into adoption considering how young the parents were at the time.