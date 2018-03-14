'Teen Mom Young And Pregnant' News: New Set Of Young Moms Faces Different Kinds Of Drama

Facebook/TeenMomYP Promo image for 'Teen Mom Young and Pregnant'

MTV's latest reality series called "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" dropped a whole new kind of drama experienced by another set of young women prepares for parenthood.

In the series premiere on Monday, the new series introduced young expecting women under the 17 to 21 age bracket who are all dealing with pressures from their family and partners.

One of the new cast members is the 17-year-old former it girl named Lexi, whose life took a different turn after finding out that her boyfriend Kyler got her pregnant. The cheerleader will struggle facing her fellow cheerleaders as her baby bump gets more visible because everyone seemed to want her out of the squad.

Another 17-year-old woman named Brianna also joined the show. She learned that she is expecting just after her boyfriend dumped her. Good thing she met Danea, a transgender man who agreed to help her raise the baby as his own. But things will not be that simple, since her mother cannot trust him enough to support her and her upcoming baby.

Yet according to another report from Starcasm, Brianna and Danae already broke up and she is currently seeing another man named Robert Reams.

Kayla will also have a different issue of her own. The 18-year-old might seem to be excited about her upcoming baby with boyfriend Stephan, but she will contemplate on raising the child with him due to his infidelity or to raise the baby as a single mom just like her mother.

The 20-year-old Jade, on the other hand, will deal with a lot of struggles after unexpectedly learning that she is pregnant. She is skeptical about getting the support of her parents for her pregnancy, and she just cannot rely on her boyfriend Sean because they have an unstable relationship.

She also had to deal with her parents after her father suddenly became unemployed for failing a drug test while her mother is known for going in and out of rehab.

Finally, 20-year-old party girl Ashley will realize that her world will turn upside down because of her pregnancy. Aside from being a mother at such a young age, she will also deal with a lot of drama because of her boyfriend Bar's mother Shen because the latter does not approve of her.

"Teen Mom Young and Pregnant" airs every Mondays, 10 p.m., at MTV.