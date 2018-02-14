'Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant' All Set to Premiere This March

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional image for 'Teen Mom 2'

MTV has announced the expansion of their "Teen Mom" franchise with their all-new "Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant" show. When the new show will air, and who are the new faces that the series would follow?

It goes without saying that MTV has found quite the success with their "Teen Mom" series back when the original show aired in 2009 as a spin-off to their earlier hit show "16 and Pregnant." The franchise further grew with "Teen Mom OG" and "Teen Mom 2." Now, nine years after the airing of the original series, MTV is bringing in fresh new faces for their upcoming "Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant" series.

Taking in the same concept as its predecessors, the show will follow the lives of young expecting mothers and how they navigate through the challenges of early parenthood while also dealing with their own personal issues in life. "Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant" is all set to air this coming March 12, and it will feature a new cast of young moms.

First on the list is 20-year-old Ashley who is described as the typical Las Vegas party-girl whose life is turned upside when she and her boyfriend find out that they are expecting. Their lives are further complicated by the fact that their moms couldn't get along with each other.

Another 20-year-old that would be featured on the show is Jade. With her life mostly revolving around taking care of others, Jade finds out she is pregnant with her boyfriend, Sean's baby and realizes she would need the help of her parents. Unfortunately, she has a rather unstable relationship with them and fears she wouldn't be able to rely on their support.

Kayla, 18, on the other hand, has been raised by a single mother and despite her pregnancy being unplanned, she welcomes her pregnancy openly. Unfortunately, while she herself knows the struggles of raising a child as a single parent, Kayla struggles with the decision to stay with her boyfriend of three years, Stephan, or raise their baby on her own.

Next on the list is 17-year-old former head cheerleader Lexi who grew up with great friends and a loving family. Unfortunately, her status and her friendships are put to the test when she finds out she is pregnant with her boyfriend of four years, Kyler's, baby.

Last but not the least is Brianna, also 17. The teenager has been in an on-and-off relationship with her transgender boyfriend Danae, but when they temporarily broke up, she hooked up with a former flame and ultimately ended up getting pregnant. With Danae coming back into her life and promising to raise the baby as his own, her mom is skeptical of Brianna's boyfriend's ability to support her daughter.