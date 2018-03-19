Teen Who Took Flight to Mexico With Married Man Found and Returned to the U.S.

The 16-year old teen who took a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico with a 45-year old married man has been found and returned to her family back in the United States, as authorities confirmed. Kevin Esterly, the man who took the teen out of the country, has been taken into custody as well.

Amy Yu, who has been gone from for more than two weeks now, has been found at the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carman in the state of Quintana Roo, a popular tourist haven, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Twitter/AAMBER_mx A post on Twitter by the Mexico Amber Alert system, during the time that the search for the location of the 16-year-old teenager Amy Yu was ongoing.

She has been found with Kevin Esterly, a married man who is 45 years old, as ABC News reported. Yu and Esterly have been reported missing since March 5, and they have not been found since the teen did not return home from school that night — until now.

Amy Yu was believed to be a willing companion to Esterly, and have reportedly left with him in a one-way flight out of Dallas, Texas to Cancun, Mexico. Their disappearance has spurred authorities to issue an Amber Alert, in an incident reminiscent of the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas last year.

Authorities from the U.S. Marshals Service, alongside Mexican federal investigators, were able to pinpoint the location of the pair as they traveled from Cancun to the outlying Mexican resort town. Esterly has been taken into custody by the Mexican authorities and is now expected to be turned over to the Miami Police Department after being flown to Miami, Florida.

He could be facing a felony charge of custodial interference in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"HSI is happy that United States citizen, Amy Yu, a 16-year-old juvenile runaway, has been safely returned to Pennsylvania," Marlon Miller, special agent of the HSI Philadelphia, said in a statement.