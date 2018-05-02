Teenage Girl Accused of Culture Appropriation for Her Choice of Clothing for Prom

Pixabay/wxmwxm0612 Featured above is an image showing a cheongsam

A teen girl has been accused of cultural appropriation after going to prom wearing a Chinese-inspired dress.

An 18-year-old by the name Keziah shared photos from the event on Twitter, and it did not take long for her to be criticized for her choice of clothing, which was deemed offensive and disrespectful.

Many are especially taking issue with the pose that she made with her friends in one of the photos, where they were pictured making prayer signs with their hands.

The teenager was wearing a red dress in the style of a traditional Chinese dress called the cheongsam or qipao. Many users on Twitter felt like she was appropriating the culture of the Chinese with one user saying, "My culture is not your g—amn prom dress."

The same user then went on to share the history behind the qipao, saying that it is "not only a piece of art but a symbol of activism" at a time where "Asian women were silenced."

It was then altered and embroidered as a beautiful form-fitting outfit to wear publically, which Chinese women were not allowed to do at during the times of extreme patriarchal oppression. — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 28, 2018

It even broke the division of financial classes! It could be made with high-quality materials that only the upper class could afford such as special silks and linens, but a dress just as beautiful could have been made with just cotton and low-quality linen. — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 28, 2018

Femme factory workers wore this dress!!! And the style was then spread throughout Asian as a beautiful garment and sign of women's liberation. — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 28, 2018

In short:

I'm proud of my culture, including the extreme barriers marginalized people within that culture have had to overcome those obstacles. For it to simply be subject to American consumerism and cater to a white audience, is parallel to colonial ideology. — Jeremy Lam (@jere_bare) April 28, 2018

"For it to simply be subject to American consumerism and cater to a white audience, is parallel to colonial ideology," the enraged user wrote to conclude his thread of tweets.

Many users shared the same sentiment, with one pointing out that there is a lot of history behind the dress that she would have been better off learning before she put the dress on. Another user called her out, writing "Was the theme of prom casual racism?"

There are also those who came to Keziah's defense including some Chinese people, saying that she is stunning in the dress and that people are simply overreacting and blowing it out of proportions. To them, she is not appropriating the Chinese culture but simply appreciating it.

It takes a special person with an inflated sense of self and narcissism of grandiose proportions to act as self-appointed gatekeepers of a sartorial cultural derivative.



Human progress relies on open cultural exchange & development. These people are REGRESSIVES. pic.twitter.com/MxNL8iREgS — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) April 29, 2018

My god can't you people find something better to do than harass a teenager over her prom dress !

Your lives must be meaningless if that's how you get your jollies. — Chuck Kibler (@chuck_kibler) April 29, 2018

I’m chinese and I am NOT offended by this. Cultural appropriation is dumb. If you think this qipao is cute and you like my cultural, rock that qipao! https://t.co/A5Ar89siSc — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) April 30, 2018

You look gorgeous and the dress is stunning! What a wonderful world we live in where we can share culture and dress in special design and style from across the world representing the culture of Earth and the art of humanity. ❤️ — Jerris (@jboezoe) April 28, 2018

However, some users countered that she could not possibly appreciate anything about something they believe she does not know anything about anyway, referring to the teen's tweet where she revealed that she got the "vintage" dress from a "vintage shop." One user went so far as to call her "uneducated" because of this remark.

Keziah said that she was simply showing some love for the culture. "It's just a dress," she retorted as things continued to go out of hand, a response that furthered incensed the Twitterverse.

"If you 'appreciate' and 'love' our culture, you'd know it's a traditional gown. Yet you claim, 'it's just a dress,'" one user countered. "It has cultural meaning and significance to us. What you said shows no appreciation but shows plenty of appropriation," they continued.

In an attempt to diffuse the situation and end the debate, Keziah tweeted "To everyone causing so much negativity: I mean no disrespect to the Chinese culture. I'm simply showing my appreciation to their culture. I'm not deleting my post because I've done nothing but show my love for the culture. It's a f—ing dress. And it's beautiful."

Keziah has also apologized to people who were offended and explained that she did not mean for this to happen, and is just genuinely showing appreciation for a gorgeous dress.

"I'm just appreciating other cultures and I think it is beautiful. No need to create so much hate for something that's clearly not there," she wrote with a smiley face.