'Tekken 7' Adds 'Final Fantasy's' Noctis as a New Playable Character

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America "Final Fantasy's" main protagonist, Noctis, arrives to "Tekken 7" early next year as a DLC playable character.

Gamers were treated to another exciting crossover as Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed that Noctis Lucis Caelum from "Final Fantasy" would be coming to the fighting game "Tekken 7" as a playable character, along with other downloadable contents.

The news was revealed via a trailer that starred Noctis that was shown during the Tekken World Tour Finals recently, according to Kotaku.

In the trailer, Noctis was seen inside the Hammerhead Garage store -- a game location very familiar to fans and players of "Final Fantasy."

At the start of the video teaser, a smartphone placed on a table was heard ringing. As Noctis answered, the person on the other end turned out to be Lars Alexandersson -- one of the main characters in "Tekken 7." During the phone call, Lars talked about a plan that did not go as planned, and unfortunately, he was unable to handle it at the moment. He then left Noctis in charge.

While some of his friends were very much willing to do the task on his behalf, Noctis refused and went on a mission. Based on the gameplay teaser, one of the tasks he had to accomplish involved taking down the enemies he encountered along the way.

Noctis enters the "Tekken 7" roster with his reliable Engine Blade as his main weapon during matches. To complete the Noctis crossover, "Tekken 7" also included the Hammerhead Garage as a new fighting stage.

The DLC trailer revealed that Noctis will be available in the game sometime in the spring of 2018. This means he will follow the release of Geese Howard as an additional fighter in "Tekken 7" before the year ends.

A number of fans could not help but link the addition of Noctis to "Tekken 7" to a recent announcement that said the entire Ninja Turtle team would be part of the Fighter Pack DLC for "Injustice 2."

One fan went as far as to jokingly predict that Riley Freeman from "The Boondocks" would also do a crossover to the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" game.

"Tekken 7" is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.