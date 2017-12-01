'Tekken 7' DLC Character News: Geese Howard From Fatal Fury Is Here!

YouTube/ Bandai Namco Entertainment America Geese Howard prepares to unleash a powerful attack inside 'Tekken 7'

Starting today, Geese Howard from the "Fatal Fury" and "King of Fighters" series joins "Tekken 7" roster as a guest DLC (downloadable content) character. Howard debuts alongside an original stage as well as a couple of costumes, the Phoenix Kimono / Phoenix Bottoms and Retro Style Top / Retro Style Pants, all of which are available for download.

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco released a trailer showcasing the character's moves. SNK fighting game fans will also recognize the character's stage, the Howard Estate, along with his music which both of which were specifically made for this DLC.

Once players download Howard, they will be able to play as him in the "Ultimate Tekken Bowl" DLC. Just don't expect him to appear in the game's story mode, for obvious reasons.

Howard isn't the first, or last, crossover character to "Tekken 7." Akuma from "Street Fighter" joining the roster back in 2016 and Noctis from "Final Fantasy XV" set to jump in next year.

Game director Katsuhiro Harada and designer Michael Murray recently talked to Gamespot about the process of incorporating characters outside of the Tekken universe to the game. It turns out, other fighting game developers also have crossover ideas and more often than not, they are the ones who approach Bandai Namco with ideas. Such is the case of Geese Howard's addition to the game as Harada and Murray explains.

"He's [Geese] just an incredible villain that both of us really love, and the fans caught on to that interview, and they were like, 'Wow, I love Geese, too,'" said Murray. "He would be so cool in a 'Tekken' game! And it turns out that the SNK team actually saw that, and they approached us and said, 'Hey, you know the Geese thing? Is there anyway that we could make this happen?' So they actually approached us, which made it a lot easier, and so it was quite smooth."

"Tekken 7" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.