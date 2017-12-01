'Tekken 7' News: Fan Feedback Could Help Determine Whether a Nintendo Switch Version Is Made

Director Katsuhiro Harada recently revealed that a Switch version of the fighting game is currently not in the works

The success of the home version of "Tekken 7" has breathed new life into the franchise. PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have been able to enjoy the fighting game, but those who prefer to play on the Nintendo Switch have yet to be given the opportunity.

That can still change, however, and the fans themselves may be able to make their voices heard with regards to the subject.

Director Katsuhiro Harada and game designer Michael Murray recently talked to GameSpot about all things related to the game. At one point during the interview, the developers were asked if creating a Switch version was part of their future plans.

In response, Harada and Murray did not rule out the possibility of a Switch version being made, though they did clarify that it was not in development currently.

Probably the most encouraging revelation to emerge from the interview, at least for Switch owners, was that Harada, Murray and the other developers may still be open to developing that new version of "Tekken 7," especially if enough fans express a desire to see it.

If that is the case, then Harada and co. should probably get ready to work on that Switch version. The newest Nintendo console has proven to be a hit, and several calls for different games available on other platforms to be released for it as well have been put forth by many fans.

It is worth noting though that even if a Switch version of the game is green-lighted, it may take a while for it to be finished.

Harada and Murray already commented on some of the technical issues they would need to handle first before they could move ahead with making a Switch version. Furthermore, during an earlier conversation with IGN, Harada also revealed that both he and Murray had yet to get their hands on the platform, and it is unclear if that has changed.

The possibility remains that "Tekken 7" could become a Switch title, but for now, fans are just going to have stay tuned and see how things pan out.