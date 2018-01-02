'Tekken 7' News: Fighting Game Hits a New Milestone

(Photo: YouTube/ Bandai Namco Entertainment) Geese Howard prepares to unleash a powerful attack in "Tekken 7."

"Tekken 7" has sold three million copies worldwide.

The hit fighting game's latest milestone, which was announced by game director Katsuhiro Harada via 4Gamer comes just a little over three months after it reached the two million mark.

Harada also mentioned the achievement when one fan criticized "Tekken 7" by providing reasons why it does not get awards:

Nah we got some award and sold [3 million] copies. This is the top share of genre-largest sales. Best selling is the greatest compliment for me. THANKS.

Indeed, the commercial success of "Tekken 7" was evident from the get-go. The first two million copies of the game were sold just between its launch last June and September. It started its domination from there.

"Tekken 7" became the best selling software in the United Kingdom, which is a first for the long-running series in almost two decades. The last installment to pull that off is "Tekken 3."

The fighting game was hailed the best-selling physical software in North America during the month of its release. It became the eighth best-selling download on the US PlayStation Store and the fifth most downloaded game on the EU PlayStation Store, which ultimately paved the way for higher PlayStation 4 sales as well.

Despite the criticism it got with regard to its story mode, "Tekken 7" is overall quite the big hit with fans and critics alike.

In light of this milestone, Harada promised that he and his team will continue to update and expand the title to provide the best fighting game experience to its ever-growing player base.

He also encouraged fans from all over the world to reach him through Twitter when it comes to things they want to see in "Tekken 7" since he tweets both in Japanese and English.