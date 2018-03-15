New stage and costumes will be released along with Noctis

Facebook courtesy of Tekken Noctis gets ready for battle inside 'Tekken 7'

After revealing back in November that "Final Fantasy XV" protagonist Noctis would be the second downloadable content character added to "Tekken 7," the developers have now shared exactly when players will be able to start using the Crown Prince.

Noctis will officially join the roster on March 20. And from the looks of it, he has the potential to be a truly intriguing addition to the fighting game.

A new trailer previewed how Noctis' abilities will translate to the fighting game.

As can be seen in the trailer, Noctis has retained his agility and fighting prowess. And yes, he is also still capable of using his warp strike to quickly go from one point to another.

Noctis can fight using weapons. He will hack away at his opponents until they are unable to continue, and he will even throw around those weapons of his. When not using his weapons, he can also cast different spells to inflict damage upon his enemies.

Noctis can also fare well in battle even when he only uses his fists and feet to attack.

Developers are also adding new costumes that Noctis will be able to wear inside "Tekken 7." He will have his default outfit from "Final Fantasy XV" and four other costumes that show off different sides of his personality.

Noctis' casual outfit makes him appear ready for an afternoon of fishing, while his Choco-Mog style costume will enable him to blend in with the people at a crowded theme park. He can also shift into business mode with his stylish Royal Raiment, and if he just wants to throw down, he can put on the Fighting King's Raiment.

The new Hammerhead stage is also coming to the game, and it looks like Noctis' friends Gladiolus, Ignis, Prompto and Cindy are all there.

Lastly, developers have confirmed that Noctis will also be playable in the game's Ultimate Tekken Bowl mode.

More news about "Tekken 7" should be made available soon.