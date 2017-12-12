'Tekken 7' News: Input Lag To Be Addressed Via Upcoming PS4 Update

Facebook courtesy of Tekken An upcoming 'Tekken 7' update is expected to get rid of input lag

PlayStation 4 players of "Tekken 7" have a reason to celebrate, as the input lag issues they have been dealing with are expected to be eliminated soon.

In a recent tweet, Tekken brand and community advisor Mark Julio confirmed that the input lag issue will be addressed by the next update coming to the PS4 version of the fighting game.

Input lag is something that can be particularly difficult to deal with in a fighting game since any little delay can make the difference between a player winning or losing a match.

PS4 owners would have likely preferred to see this update released sooner, but at the very least, they now know that they are getting the fix they need for input lag on Dec. 14.

Thus far, developers have yet to confirm what other fixes and tweaks may be included in the update, so players are just going to have to stay tuned for that.

It is unlikely that there will be new pieces of content included in the "Tekken 7" update due out later this week, though players need not worry since they are still in line to receive at least one substantial downloadable content pack.

Due out next spring is the DLC pack featuring "Final Fantasy 15" protagonist Noctis. This will allow players to use him to fight against the other members of the game's roster.

Noctis will be using weapons and magic in the game, just like he does in the RPG he stars in.

A new stage is expected to be included in this pack as well, and it seems like the Hammerhead gas station is the one that players will be getting. There may also be new costumes included in the DLC pack.

More news about the different updates and additional items coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.