'Tekken 7' News: The Proud and Powerful Geese Howard Shown Off in a New Gameplay Trailer

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Geese Howard prepares to unleash a powerful attack inside 'Tekken 7'

Geese Howard, a villainous character who rose to prominence after starring in several games from the "Fatal Fury" and "King of Fighters" series, is the first downloadable content guest character coming to "Tekken 7." And now, fans who are curious about how he will perform in the game can now enjoy a sneak preview.

The folks over at Gamespot recently provided a new gameplay trailer featuring Geese Howard, and it shows that he is going to be one hard-hitting character.

Geese was pitted against Miguel in the trailer, and right away, the player in control of the former showed off some of his interesting moves.

Fighting game fans are likely very familiar with Geese's arsenal, which includes several energy-based attacks. The good news for them is that the developers have retained those moves and they are looking really cool inside "Tekken 7."

The gameplay trailer showed that Geese is capable of firing off energy attacks one at a time, and he can even leap into the air and unleash a projectile of energy from there.

Because Geese can launch many of these energy attacks in quick succession, opponents will have to be careful and make sure that they do not get caught in a lengthy combo.

Geese can also just simply launch two of those energy attacks as part of one move, making those projectiles even more difficult to dodge.

The upcoming DLC addition also sports some nice combos that can be devastating if players are able to execute them correctly.

The wait for Geese Howard is expected to soon, as this DLC character is scheduled to be added to the game this winter.

Following the official arrival of Geese Howard, players can look forward to one more DLC character being added to the game sometime during spring of next year.

More news about "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.