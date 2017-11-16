'Tekken 7' News: What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming DLC Character Geese Howard

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Geese Howard inside 'Tekken 7'

Fighting game fans of a certain age likely have very fond memories of the man they call Geese Howard, who is the prideful villain who starred in the "Fatal Fury" and "King of Fighters" series. Now, Geese is coming to "Tekken 7," and inside this new realm, there are things both familiar and foreign about this fighting game staple.

New details about the development of Geese were shared recently by director Katsuhiro Harada and game designer Michael Murray during an interview with IGN.

First off, Harada and Murray revealed that Geese was someone they had to fully create for the game. All Geese Howard-related assets that will be featured in the title are ones that developers created from scratch.

The developers shared that they were able to create Geese like they wanted to, but they had to make some changes as well. Since Geese did not possess a moveset as deep as the ones featured by other members of the "Tekken 7" roster, a need arose for more techniques to be added, so players should not be surprised if this latest iteration of the character is capable of pulling off some new tricks.

Now, just because Geese's moveset has been updated, that does not mean he will play like someone completely different. The developers noted that fans who were familiar with Geese from his earlier days should still be able to get a good idea of what he can do fairly quickly.

Another thing worth noting about Geese is that he is a character who works best when fighting within close range, which is something players will want to keep in mind as they begin to use him in matches.

Fans will be able to take control of Geese as soon as he is added to the game sometime this winter.

Once Geese is released, fans can look forward to spring of next year, as another downloadable content character – this one coming in the form of "Final Fantasy 15's" Noctis – will be added to the game.

More news about "Tekken 7" should be made available soon.