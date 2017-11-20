'Tekken 7' Rumors: DLC Character Geese Howard's Exact Date of Arrival May Already Be Known

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Geese Howard could be added to 'Tekken 7' before the end of this month

Downloadable content character Geese Howard is coming soon to "Tekken 7," and a retailer listing may have pointed to exactly when he will be added to the fighting game's roster.

Spotted recently by Twitter user "@Flying_Wonkey," a listing on the Microsoft Store for Geese comes with a specific release date included, with that being Nov. 30.

Notably, developers have yet to announce an exact release date for Geese, which is what makes the date included in the aforementioned listing so interesting.

Aside from containing what could very well be the exact release date for Geese, the listing also included some other notable details related to the upcoming DLC character.

For instance, the listing noted that Geese will be released along with an "exclusive stage with its own TEKKEN 7 spin." The DLC pack containing Geese also features the "Soy Sauce for Geese" BGM track and two costumes, according to the listing.

The listing also suggested that Geese will be a character who players can select when they are enjoying Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl mode.

While "Tekken 7" players wait for the developers to confirm exactly when Geese will be officially released, they can take the time to learn more about this upcoming roster addition.

During an earlier interview with IGN, director Katsuhiro Harada and game designer Michael Murray talked about the work that went into developing Geese.

Harada and Murray shared that they had to create Geese from scratch and that they also had to give him some new moves so that he could keep up with the other members of the roster. The two developers also revealed that Geese is a character who will be able to deal the most damage when he is able to close the distance and go toe-to-toe with his opponent.

Fighting game fans should be able to hear more about the "Tekken 7" version of Geese Howard sometime soon.