'Tekken' to Arrive in Mobile Devices, Features Exclusive Boss Character

"Tekken's" entry to mobile devices may prove to be a profitable move for the classic arcade-style fighting game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, will soon launch "Tekken" for smartphones. "Tekken" will join some games on mobile like "Final Fantasy," "The Legend of Zelda," "South Park," and many more.

"Tekken mobile" will give players a chance to collect around 100 characters, all while creating a fighting style that fits their personal taste. Players will also be able to adopt a fighting style that fits the specific needs in defeating an opponent. The game will also feature a "Story Mode," similar to all "Tekken" games.

The Story Mode will give players a chance to create a team comprising of three characters that will assist the main character, Kazuya Mishima, against the game's main antagonist, named "Revenant." Revenant is an exclusive character for "Tekken mobile," being designed specifically for the game.

Other features include the usual "Dojo mode" that allows multiplayer fights along with hosting live events.

The controls of the game are also simplified in a way that helps players maximize the use of the touchscreen controls. Tapping the screen can generate the use of a basic combo attack while holding it can be used for a "hard" or charge attack. Tapping "Waza cards" will give players the opportunity to use special moves too.

The reason as to why Namco Bandai Entertainment will release "Tekken" on mobile because of the accessibility and upgrade of the game to the new technology.

"Tekken" is one of the most famous video games in the history of video gaming. It is a Japanese fighting game created, developed, and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is a series that have several sequels on fighting and survival.