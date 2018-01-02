Telegram Update: New Themes and Support For Multiple Accounts in Version 4.7

REUTERS/Albert Gea Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that popular messaging app Telegram has released a new update that introduces a lot of features, such as new themes, accessibility features, and multiple accounts.

"Happy winter holidays, everyone! To reinforce the festive mood, we're updating Telegram for the second time this December, adding features you've been asking for," said Telgram in a statement. "With version 4.7 for iOS, you can change what your Telegram looks like in the new Appearance settings. Choose between four different themes, including a minimalistic one ("Day") and two dark themes ("Night" and "Night Blue"). The "Day" theme also allows you to pick an accent color for the entire app, like pink or purple. Have a happy new year – and stay tuned for the product updates we are going to announce in January."

Aside from the new theme option for iOS users, Android users received an upgrade alongside them considering that it was already customizable in the previous version of the app. The new feature allows users to register up to three different accounts with different numbers. Switching between these accounts have also been made easier as the notifications have been programmed to show which account should be checked for a new message.

On top of the new themes for iOS users and the support for multiple accounts for both iOS and Android, the team behind Telegram has also added in support for quick replies, which allows users to swipe left on a message to quote it and prompt the reply function in the app. Considering that the previous version of the app introduced a lot of new features for the messaging app, fans believe that this might be a big year for Telegram. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Telegram is available in the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android users, respectively.