Ten Inspirational Photos That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

The news today might not give the impression that humanity is on the right track, to put it mildly. Even then, the modern world is lucky enough that every day, photos of amazing people doing incredible things are being captured.

Here are ten outstanding photos that would bring a smile and a bit of inspiration to anyone's day.

This ambulance driver who fed more than a hundred cats that have been abandoned in Aleppo, Syria

It's not that easy to get around in Aleppo, and he's feeding these poor guys out of his own pocket, too.

Reuters/Hosam Katan Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo.

The neighborhood of Masaken Hanano in Aleppo has been abandoned by residents since 2014 due to the constant shelling from Syrian forces, particularly those with president Bashar Al-Assad.

Reuters/Hosam Katan Alaa with a kitty.

Alaa goes out of his way to brave the empty streets to bring food to these 150 or so abandoned felines. He spends around $4 for meat every day, and as of the time this photo was taken, Alaa says he has been doing this for two months.

This protester standing apart for the Black Lives Matter movement in Baton Rouge

"A woman was standing calmly, her long dress the only thing moving in the breeze, as two police officers in full riot gear confronted her in the middle of a roadway to arrest her," Reuters photographer Jonathan Bachman summed up that dramatic afternoon.

Reuters/Jonathan Bachman Photographer Jonathan Bachman was in Baton Rouge on Saturday covering the first protest of his career when he captured what has become for many the defining image of the Black Lives Matter rallies in 2016.

These and other images would come to define the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016, which was ignited in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling by the local police.

Reuters/Jonathan Bachman A woman stands up for her beliefs.

"She had no facial expression at all. She just stood there," Bachman recalled, as the woman stood, unflinching, even as riot police swooped forward to take her away.

This local politician who is living his dream of being Darth Vader

This Ukrainian man is Darth Vader, and is officially, too, starting from the time he changed his name to Darth Mykolaiovych Vader. He's a colorful fixture in Odessa, a major port city in Ukraine, and he also did well in a recent mayoral election.

Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko The "Star Wars" Darth Vader was bent on galactic domination, but this Ukrainian namesake enjoys needlework and relaxing walks with the dog more than foing a Force Choke on someone.

Odessa's Darth Vader is never seen outside without his iconic mask and cape. Vader also ran for mayor in October of 2015, and he was helped by party members decked out in Stormtrooper gear. The local Sith Lord managed to place 15th out of 42 candidates.

Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko Vader out shopping.

Below is an image showing Darth Vader with his dog, while another day in the coastal city ends with a peaceful sunset.

Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko The local Sith Lord and his dog.

He has a cat back at home, too.

This engineer who made his own robotic hand, and is now making more for others using affordable 3D printing tech

Chang Hsien-Liang may have lost his right hand up to the forearm in a factory accident, but that won't stop his love for machines. There are decent bionic arm models out there in the market, but the good ones are just too expensive.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Chang Hsien-Liang is designing and building a prosthetic hand for Angel Peng, an 8-year-old girl whose hand was crippled in a scalding accident when she was nine months old.

The 46-year old engineer did what any genius would have done in his position — make his own robot hand. Since he used 3D printing technology, he could make the same advanced arm for others for about $4,000.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Angel Peng is amazed.

He designed and built a hand for Angel Peng, an 8-year-old who lost her hand in a scalding accident. In the image above, she is looking all excited as her new hand picks up a bottle.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu An advanced prosthetic hand at a fraction of the usual price.

"When my hand is done, I will hop onto a bike immediately," Angel said.