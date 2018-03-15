Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime),” based on the light novels written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It features the series protagonist Satoru Mikami.

An anime adaptation has been green-lit for the Japanese light novel series "Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)." The series features a guy who gets a new lease on life as a slime monster in a fantasy world.

The announcement was made on the wraparound jacket band of the light novel series' 12th volume, which was released last Friday, March 9. The series is written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It currently has 4.5 million copies in print.

The series was first launched on the "Shousetsuka nin Narou (Let's Become Novelists)" website from 2013 to 2016. It was then picked up in 2014 by "Micro Magazine" for print publication. The 11th volume shipped out last year in December.

Yen Press has licensed the novel series and describes it as the story of a lonely 37-year-old guy named Satoru Mikami, who is stuck in a dead-end job. He is extremely unhappy with his mundane life before his sudden and unfortunate death in the hands of a robber.

However, his death only gives way to a brand new start when he awakens as a slime monster in a fantasy realm. Aside from trying to get used to his goopy new existence, he will also find himself interacting with and going on exploits with his fellow monsters, which will, in turn, change his newfound world forever.

A manga adaptation written by Fuse and illustrated by Taiki Kawakami has been published in Kodansha's "Monthly Shonen Sirius" magazine since 2015. A manga spin-off titled "Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken - Mamono no Arukikata (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - How Monsters Walk)" is also currently running in the Comic Ride manga website being managed by Micro Magazine. The spinoff manga features art by Sho Okagiri.

"Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken" is scheduled to premiere sometime this fall. More information will be released in the coming days on the series' official site.