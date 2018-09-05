Tenth Avenue North New Album on Thorny Topics 'We've Been Afraid to Say:' Lust, Porn, Casual Sex

(Screenshot: Instagram) Mike Donehey.

Christian band, Tenth Avenue North says they are baring it all in their upcoming album, titled Things We've Been Afraid to Say, which will tackle battles with lust, porn and more.

Tenth Avenue North has had over 1.5 million album sales and multiple number one radio hits over the last ten years. Now the group of young men are releasing one of their most candid musical pieces to date.

Frontman Mike Donehey was featured in a promotional video for their seventh album released Monday, which shared some details about their new work. He kicked off the clip describing three separate sections explored in the book of Psalms from the Bible.

Donehey said, "Psalms of praise ... Psalms of thanksgiving ... and Psalms of lament, these are Psalms of discomfort, of questioning, or un resolutions."

The lead singer explained that their upcoming EP is a collection of Psalms of lament.

"It's a collection of songs that say, we don't have it figured out and we're not exactly sure where we are sometimes," he shared.

"The topics range from being attracted to someone who isn't your spouse, casual sex, and pornography, outrage and hatred, shame, secrets, and fear," he continued.

Donehey explained that all of these "Psalms" were birthed from topics the band has collectively talked about throughout the years.

He ended the promo clip by encouraging his supporters to listen to their new project. Donehey said he hopes that they too, would be inspired to talk about things they've been afraid to say.

The Tenth Avenue North frontman is no stranger to speaking out. In June of this year, he admitted that he lost some followers because he posted a Bible verse condemning the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy of separating children from parents who crossed the U.S. border illegally.

Before President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending parental separations at the border, Donehey posted a scripture from Isaiah on Instagram which showed and immigrant family and it condemned the mistreatment of foreigners.

"May we always love justice more than our platforms," he declared.

Things We've Been Afraid to Say will be released Oct. 19, for more information visit Tenth Avenue North's website.