Teresa and Joe Giudice's Bankruptcy Case Is Now Over

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey Featured in the promotional image is Teresa Giudice from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe are already cleared from their bankruptcy case.

TMZ reported that a judge dismissed their 2009 bankruptcy case on Friday. However, it does not mean that they are already out of debt at the moment.

According to the court documents, the reality stars have yet to pay back their debts to the IRS as well as the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. However, the judge noted that Teresa already has a payment plan for both.

The Giudice couple was initially indicted in 2003 after being accused of concealing their fortune when they filed for bankruptcy. Joe was also accused of neglecting to file income tax returns from 2004 up to 2008. They pleaded not guilty in federal court in August 2013 but opted to enter a guilty plea in 2014 after they struck a deal with the federal prosecutors.

The Bravo housewife spent almost a year in prison due to the conviction, while Joe is still behind bars as he serves his 41-month sentence for the same case. He is expected to finish his sentence and come out of prison on March 14, 2019.

The case dismissal may possibly mean good news for the 46-year-old reality star. In October 2017, Radar Online revealed that Teresa was struggling with financial problems and was worried about how to pay for her daughter Gia's college tuition. They also have three other daughters namely Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, who all have their own expenses.

"Teresa is flat broke and she spends all of her money on her cars. She doesn't know how she's going to pay for college for the girls," the source said during that time, adding that the reality star is "pretty desperate" to have funds to pay for all their bills.

Reps for the Giudice couple have yet to break their silence regarding the case dismissal news.