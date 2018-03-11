Teri Hatcher Homeless Rumors: Actress Denies Reports of Her Being Broke, Slams Rumor Magazine

Teri Hatcher will not remain quiet as rumors that she is currently homeless and living out of her van are making the rounds. The "Desperate Housewives" star has clearly denied the reports in a recent interview, and she is now reportedly considering legal action.

The report was mainly attributed to a cover story by Star magazine, with headlines like "Broke & Homeless!" and "Living in Her Van!" linked to Hatcher, as People Magazine recapped the controversy.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser 'Desperate Housewives' star Teri Hatcher has recently addressed rumors that she was reportedly broke and homeless, as well as living out of a van.

After the story broke out, the actress did an interview with KTLA in London to set the record straight, beginning with calling the article "Absurd."

"On the cover yesterday [Star magazine has] an article that says exactly that — it's totally absurd — that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van," Hatcher explained to the host and viewers of the televised show.

"It's categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van," the 53-year old star carefully set down her side of the story.

What the Star Magazine article referred to as her home could be the set of "Van Therapy," a new series that Hatcher is shooting for YouTube. While the magazine in question did take the time to reach out to her publicist, it was to notify them that they have paparazzi photos of Hatcher taken at the beach, presumably with her van as she was filming for the show.

"They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever," Hatcher recalled, adding that her publicist, as well as her lawyer, reminded the magazine that they can't print that since it was "Categorically not true," as Bravo TV quoted.