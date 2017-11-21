'Terminator 6' News, Release Date: 'Captain Phillips' Writer Tapped to Write Screenplay

Facebook/TheTerminatorMovie "Terminator 6" will premiere in 2019.

The sixth installment of the "Terminator" franchise is still two years away, but new details about the upcoming film are already surfacing. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that a new writer is penning the script for "Terminator 6" and that the time-traveling film would get a new central location.

Since the film was confirmed back in May, several details about its production have already made their way online. To be produced by James Cameron and helmed by Tim Miller, the film will be top-billed by Arnold Schwarzenegger as the robot assassin T-800. Following reports that Schwarzenegger will reprise his iconic role in the franchise, reports about Linda Hamilton also reprising her role as Sarah Connor since the 1991 sequel have emerged.

According to reports, a new writer is also joining the "Terminator 6" team in polishing the latest draft of the script. Billy Ray, who previously directed "Captain Phillips," was reportedly personally chosen by Cameron and Miller themselves to provide a final version of the film's screenplay. The writer is reportedly going to base his script on the original story by Cameron, Miller, and David Ellison of Skydance Productions.

Considering Ray's credentials as a director, fans can hope that "Terminator 6" will turn out to be more appealing than its predecessors. The upcoming installment is reportedly not going to be like its two recent predecessors, "Genesis" and "Salvation," which attempted to reboot the franchise. Instead, it will be a straight sequel to "T2: Judgment Day" and will completely ignore the installments that followed.

New reports also claim that part of "Terminator 6" will be based in Mexico City. Recently, a new casting call for the film was released, seeking an 18-year-old Mexican actress to play the film's young female lead, Dani Ramos. The production is also currently in search of a Latin actor who will play the new villain.

"Terminator 6" will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.