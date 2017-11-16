Terry Crews Speaks Out Against WME's Adam Venit

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK

Actor Terry Crews detailed his "bizarre" encounter with WME's agent Adam Venit, who has been suspended over sexual assault allegations.

Last Wednesday on "Good Morning America," Crews spoke about being a victim himself. Though the said agent represents big Hollywood personalities, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Adam Sandler, the actor was unaware of who he was until the encounter.

"Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the Motion Picture Department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period," Crews revealed to GMA.

According to Crews, he and Venit met at a party last year, which the actor attended with his wife. At some point, the agent made cringe-worthy tongue movements at him, he recalled.

He continued, "I'm looking like, 'Is this a joke?'... It was actually so bizarre. He comes over to me. I stick my hand out, and he literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals. I jump back like, 'Hey, hey.'"

Crews said that he had to place himself between Venit and his wife because the situation was so uncomfortable. The encounter left him horrified, emasculated, and objectified. At the same time, he could not believe it actually happened to him. Heeding his wife's advice, they left the party in silence instead of causing a commotion.

Though the encounter happened a year ago, it has never left Crews' mind. He wakes up every morning, asking himself if it ever happened, he admitted. The actor expressed empathy towards women who have ever felt powerless over men like Venit. After he was harassed, he said he came to understand why it often takes a long time for women to speak out about such tragedies.

Like many victims of sexual assault, Crews only found the courage to step forward following the revelations of fallen Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct. He filed a police report on the incident on Nov. 8.