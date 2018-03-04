Terry Pratchett's 'Discworld' Series Is Headed To TV

REUTERS/Ian Nicholson/Pool British author Terry Pratchett poses for photographers after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London February 18, 2009.

Terry Pratchett's "Discworld" series is being adapted for television by BBC Studios.

According to Deadline, the comic fantasy book franchise will be the subject of a six-part series that currently has the working title "The Watch."

Simon Allen, the scribe behind the upcoming "Das Boot" reboot and shows like "Strike Back" and "The Musketeers," was tapped to write the "Discworld" series, which is being set up as a returnable franchise. BBC Studios is reportedly looking to make the adaptation a major international co-production although no network is attached at the moment.

The late author's production company Narrativia, which is now run by her daughter Rhianna Pratchett and former business manager Rob Wilkins, is attached to produce while BBC Studios Head of Drama London Hilary Salmon will serve as executive producer.

It is unclear at the moment which elements of the "Discworld" series will be adapted for the series. There is so much material to pull from seeing that Pratchett wrote a total of 41 novels.

For the uninitiated, the "Discworld" series is set in the titular fictional flat disc world that is balanced on the backs of four elephants that, in turn, stand on the back of a giant turtle called Great A'Tuin.

In the past, there were rumors of an adaptation focused on the Ankh-Morpork City Watch, the police department who started out as a far from promising gang of three.

Having evolved into a full-blown police force, they are now run by a cynic street cop named Sam Vimes, whose typical workdays involve turning in dragons and werewolves, among many other supernatural creatures.

"Discworld" is just one of Pratchett's works being brought to the small screen though. The novel "Good Omens," which he co-wrote with Neil Gaiman, is being brought to the small screen as well with David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and Jonn Hamm attached to star.