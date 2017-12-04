Tesla Model 3 News: $15 Ticket Can Give Fans What They've Waited 20 Months For

Tesla Motors/Handout via REUTERS First production model of Tesla Model 3 out the assembly line in Fremont, California, U.S. is seen in this undated handout photo from Tesla Motors obtained by Reuters July 10, 2017.

20 months is an agonizing wait for a brand new car but Tesla fans are willing to wait even longer to get their snazzy new Tesla Model 3. Still, most will probably pay good money to see what their future baby look like because that is exactly what the company has in store for the Los Angeles Auto Show.

For just $15, would-be buyers can finally get a chance to get an up-close look at the fabled sedan this Friday. The electric automaker currently has a locked-up red Model 3 sedan on display at the auto show, a rarity considering that the company isn't really a fan of auto shows.

It's also been pretty hard scouring the country for any glimpse of the elusive Tesla Model 3 with each sighting causing headlines. One such example is the vehicle being spotted in Michigan this week at the parking lot of LA Fitness in Royal Oak.

Reservation holder Tony E took a few snaps of the Midnight Silver Metallic vehicle which is definitely a rarity not because it's a Model 3 but because Tesla remains locked in a legal battle with the state over the right to sell its cars directly to consumers. Currently, state residents can only purchase a Tesla out of state and then drive the vehicle back across state borders.

Still, Michigan residents aren't really missing much given that Tesla has kept several hundred thousand would-be buyers waiting to see a car they started paying $1,000 deposits for nearly two years ago. Four months after Musk held an event to mark the start of Model 3 production very few have actually gotten their hands on the vehicle especially considering the fact that the company has restricted initial deliveries to its own employees.

Fortunately, sightings have become more frequent in recent months and with the auto show set to be held on the electric automaker's home turf, buyers and investors can finally get a good look at the vehicle that will definitely make or break Tesla's mainstream success.