Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Specs News: Owner's Manual Reveals Car Details, Secret Features

Tesla A promotional image for the Tesla Model 3.

The owner's manual for the Tesla Model 3 has been leaked — giving prospective customers a peek into all things related to the upcoming midsize all-electric sedan.

Tesla finally opened up Model 3 reservations for non-employees this month. However, with the automaker said to be saddled with production issues, customers should not expect to receive their own all-electric sedan anytime soon. Thankfully, the owner's manual provides technical details that have yet to be officially revealed.

A Reddit user with the name pn02ner uploaded the Model 3 owner's manual on the social news aggregation website. The user received a copy of the manual after having called up Roadside Assistance. Tesla has since confirmed that the said copy is an older version of the manual; however, it still contains a detailed overview of the Model 3.

The 160-page document details everything an owner needs to know about the Model 3 — from locking the doors to rotating tires. There are also a few interesting tidbits, such as how to operate the new bidirectional scroll buttons located on each side of the steering wheel.

Instructions on how to operate the dashboard's touchscreen display are likewise detailed. Since a lot of the manual controls have been eliminated, owners will have to use the touchscreen for functions like adjusting the steering wheel, turning on the headlights and controlling the cabin's climate, among others.

The owner's manual also provides some information on features that are not yet available for the Model 3. For example, there is a cabin-facing camera that is not yet active but could be used by certain features following software updates. According to Autoblog, the camera could possibly monitor the cabin and the driver's condition while autonomous driving is activated.

While the Model 3 isn't capable of towing, the manual also alluded to the possibility of it being available in the future.

The Tesla Model 3 has been in production since July. Due to a huge demand and production issues, customers who pre-ordered the all-electric sedan can expect deliveries to begin in mid-2018 at the earliest.